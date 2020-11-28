ARROYO GRANDE — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in an Arroyo Grande home on Friday, Nov. 27.

At approximately 5:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possible trespass in the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies responded and checked the welfare on the residence near the reported trespass.

During their investigation, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a woman deceased inside the home.

SLO County Sheriff’s detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation at this time.

SLO County Sheriff’s officials ask the public to stay clear of the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org. No further information is available at this time.

