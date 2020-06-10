Update: Additional Photos Released of Suspect still at large.

PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis County Sheriff released photos of the suspect in a shooting outside the Paso Robles Police Department. He is linked to the shooting death of a 58 year old man whose body was found earlier this morning on the train tracks.

A Sheriff Deputy was shot while investigating the shots reported and is being treated at a trauma center outside of the county. The Deputy is stable but in critical condition. If you recognize this man, call the San Luis County Sheriff’s dispatcher center at (805)237-6464 or Paso Robles PD (805)237-6464, or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP. Suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Photo Courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department

