Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement after a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot early this morning:

“My heart goes out to the injured deputy, the deputy’s family, and the entire San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. I wish the deputy a speedy recovery, and ask for the public to be patient and compliant with law enforcement directives as they work to locate the suspect.”

The search for the armed suspect who shot the deputy is still ongoing. Downtown Paso Robles is under a shelter-in-place order while the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department search for the suspect.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE

DEPUTY WOUNDED IN PASO ROBLES SHOOTING

