PASO ROBLES – Over the Thanksgiving week, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was busy delivering turkey dinners with Loaves and Fishes to in Paso Robles.

According to the PRPD over 200 families were helped this Thanksgiving.

Albertson’s partnered with Loaves and Fishes to supply families with prepared meal boxes that included turkey and all the trimmings needed for a memorable holiday.

Thanksgiving Meal boxes were distributed among neighbors, the elderly, and individuals in need.

The PRPD thanked Loaves and Fishes in Paso Robles by stating, “Their dedication underscores the importance of selfless service to the community.”

For more information on Loaves and Fishes in Paso Robles and to learn how you can support them, visit them at loavesandfishespaso.org.

