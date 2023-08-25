Wallace David Lees, 78, formerly of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on May 2, 2023.

Born in Brookings, So. Dakota, he grew up in Hinsdale, Ill, the son of an Army Air Force pilot.

David joined the Navy in 1964 and proudly served on the USS Vesole, DD-878, a Destroyer which headed out of San Diego to Vietnam. He returned to Rhode Island in 1966 with two service medals and an Honorable Discharge. On his G.I. Bill, he earned his B.A. degree in Economics and Finance from Northeastern University, Chicago, and held positions in several large Chicago corporations.

Later, relocating to the Central CA Coast, he was comptroller of the non-profit United Cerebral Palsy (UCP), San Luis Obispo office for 16 years. During this time, he met & married Suzette. Following his retirement, they moved to Northern CA to be near family.

David was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 20 years, Suzette Murray Lees, a native of San Luis Obispo. He is also survived by his daughter, son, their spouses, and six grandchildren in Illinois and Texas, respectively. Both his sisters live on the East Coast.

Donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

