PASO ROBLES — Millions will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone to have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver.



During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 30-Dec. 14, Paso Robles Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Tragically, there is an uptick in impaired drivers during the holidays. During the 2019 Christmas (Dec. 24-Dec. 26) and New Year’s Day (Dec. 28, 2018-Jan. 2, 2019) holiday periods, there were more drunk-driving related deaths (210) throughout the country than during any other holiday period in 2019.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and be safe,” said Commander Caleb Davis said. “The more people who plan ahead and find a safe, sober ride home from holiday parties and get-togethers, the more, the merrier.”

Paso Robles Police Department reminds drivers that a “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

