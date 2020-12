SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found at Montana de Oro State Park on Dec. 6.

The woman has been identified as 49-year-old Natra Ruth Lucas of Camarillo.

Witnesses reported seeing Lucas walking alone on the bluff before falling backward over a 70-foot cliff onto the beach.

The investigation is ongoing. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.

