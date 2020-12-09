PASO ROBLES — Firestone Walker Brewing Company announced Tuesday, Dec. 8, that it was canceling two of its signature events in 2021 — From the Barrel and the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest.

Both were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 guidelines for gatherings.

Statement from Firestone Walker Brewing Company:

“Friends, our passion for beer is driven by the fact that it is, by nature, a social beverage.

“Which is why it pains us to let you know that two of our signature events — From the Barrel and the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest — will be postponed for 2021. The good news is that we plan for From the Barrel to return on April 8, 2022, and for the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest to return on June 4, 2022.

“If you are 2020 From the Barrel or Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest ticket holders who chose to hold onto your ticket, you may still opt to do so — your ticket will be honored in 2022. You may also request a full refund, simply follow these instructions.”

For refund information, visit here.

