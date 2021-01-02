SAN LUIS OBISPO – San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health released a reminder that help is only a phone call away for anyone in need.
“We are here for you this holiday season. Everything will be ok.” “Estamos aquí para usted esta temporada de vacaciones. Todo estará bien.”
Mental Health Experts explain, “the outbreak of infectious diseases such as the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) can be a stressful time for individuals and communities. It is not uncommon to feel anxious or worried while listening, reading, or watching the news.
While it is necessary to keep up-to-date and make changes to daily life in order to help control the spread of COVID-19, the constant news cycle coupled with social distancing measures can have a real impact on mental health.
It’s important during times like these to monitor your own physical and mental health, as well as safely stay connected to your community. Know the signs of stress and when and how to seek help for yourself, as well as loved ones.”
SLO Hotline: 1-800-783-0607
Teen Line: text ‘TEEN’ to 839863
CalHOPE Warm Line: 1-833-317-HOPE (4673)
National Warm Line: 1-855-845-7415
Friendship Line 60yrs & older : 1-800-971-0016
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Teen Line: Envía “TEEN” al 839863
CalHOPE: 1-833-317-HOPE (4673)
Línea cálida: 1-855-845-7415
Línea de amistad 60 años+ : 1-800-971-0016
Líneas de prevención del suicidio / salud mental : 1-800-273-8255