SAN LUIS OBISPO – San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health released a reminder that help is only a phone call away for anyone in need.

“We are here for you this holiday season. Everything will be ok.” “Estamos aquí para usted esta temporada de vacaciones. Todo estará bien.”

Mental Health Experts explain, “the outbreak of infectious diseases such as the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) can be a stressful time for individuals and communities. It is not uncommon to feel anxious or worried while listening, reading, or watching the news.

While it is necessary to keep up-to-date and make changes to daily life in order to help control the spread of COVID-19, the constant news cycle coupled with social distancing measures can have a real impact on mental health.

It’s important during times like these to monitor your own physical and mental health, as well as safely stay connected to your community. Know the signs of stress and when and how to seek help for yourself, as well as loved ones.”

SLO Hotline: 1-800-783-0607

Teen Line: text ‘TEEN’ to 839863

CalHOPE Warm Line: 1-833-317-HOPE (4673)

National Warm Line: 1-855-845-7415

Friendship Line 60yrs & older : 1-800-971-0016

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

SLO Hotline: 1-800-783-0607

Teen Line: Envía “TEEN” al 839863

CalHOPE: 1-833-317-HOPE (4673)

Línea cálida: 1-855-845-7415

Línea de amistad 60 años+ : 1-800-971-0016

Líneas de prevención del suicidio / salud mental : 1-800-273-8255





