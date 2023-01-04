PASO ROBLES — In advance of a powerful storm expected to arrive tomorrow, the City of Paso Robles is issuing an evacuation warning for the Salinas Riverbed within the City limits. The Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during significant rain events and river levels can rise rapidly.

Tomorrow’s storm is associated with an “Atmospheric River” bringing potential for significant rainfall and wind gust up to 60 mph. The storm is expected to be heaviest Wednesday night into Thursday. This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life.

Recent rainfall has saturated the ground and winds associated with these storms increase the potential for downed trees and power lines. Always be aware of your surroundings, drive safely, stay clear of downed utility lines, and avoid all water crossings.

Please do not call 911 to report power outages. You can report outages to PG&E at 1-800-743-5002 or visit pg&e.com for more information on outages in your area.

For more information on Flood Safety Tips, visit weather.gov/safety/flood

