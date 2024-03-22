PASO ROBLES — Early Friday morning, March 22, California Highway Patrol arrested a one way driver for driving under the influence (DUI).

That morning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and CHP received several calls of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US 101 from the San Miguel area. Another witness on the wrong way driver and updated enforcement of their location. Templeton CHP officers then responded to the area where the driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes north of Stockdale Road.

The officers then attempted to get the driver’s attention with lights and sirens but were unsuccessful. According to the press release from CHP, officers then used their patrol vehicle to implement legal intervention to force the vehicle to stop which was successful and both passenger and driver were apprehended.

The 19-year-old driver, Manual Francisco Ortiz of Paso Robles, was arrested for a DUI, driving unlicensed, and driving the wrong way. No further information is available at this time.

