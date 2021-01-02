SACRAMENTO – As in years past, a new year comes with new laws. This year California has several new laws that go into effect starting Jan. 1; here is the breakdown.

Statewide minimum wage increase

Statewide minimum wage will go up to $14 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees. The city of Los Angeles already has a $15 minimum wage in place.

Certain police holds banned

AB 1196 prohibits police officers from using chokeholds and carotid holds following a number of in-custody deaths.

Increased hand-washing breaks for employees

Workers at food facilities will be allowed to take breaks every 30 minutes to wash their hands, or more often if needed under AB 1867.

Diversity requirements for corporate boards

Any corporate boards based in California must appoint a minimum of one director from an underrepresented community under AB 979.

Sales of certain cars are prohibited

A 2010 law that required vehicle manufacturers to make brake pads with no more than 5% copper material by 2021 will limit the sales of specific Chevy Camaro models and other cars.

See article CHP Highlights New Roadway Safety Laws for 2021 for new traffic laws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related