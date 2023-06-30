SAN MIGUEL — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots heard in the 500 block of 12th Street earlier today in San Miguel. Additional resources were deployed as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

According to a witness at the scene, they reported seeing an individual possibly armed with a firearm. However, after a thorough investigation, detectives were unable to confirm the validity of this information. Following an extensive search and investigation, no victims or suspects were located in connection with the reported shots. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details regarding the incident at this time.

