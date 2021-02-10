$3,000 grant will host a series of virtual book discussions

SAN MIGUEL — The San Miguel Library, a branch of the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The San Miguel Library was one of only two libraries awarded in California. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the Library hold a series of virtual book conversations in the coming year.

“Some of the topics we will be looking into are how we view climate change on the Central Coast, groundwater depletion and the future of agricultural land in our local area, and the role of being good stewards to our land and soil. Through these book discussions, we will gather ideas and spark conversations about our experiences, our understanding, and our progressions,” said Judy Brown, manager of the San Miguel Library and author of the grant.

Participants can register for the book club online at slolibrary.org at the events page. All books and other information will be sent to the participants, and these materials are theirs to keep.

The first online book conversation will be Saturday, Mar. 20 at 1 p.m.; the selected title is A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future by Sir David Attenborough.

About County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries

Founded in 1919, the Library offers free access to books, multimedia materials, and lifelong learning resources. Its mission is to connect the community to creativity, culture, and knowledge through exceptional service. Visit the Library’s 14 branches and online at SLOLibrary.org; follow the Library on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related