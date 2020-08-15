On Friday, San Luis Obipso PD stated that there is a protest scheduled for today, Saturday, August 15. Advertised to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the San Luis County Courthouse.

They addressed a rumor that they heard was being circulated that the National Guard will be assisting with the advertised protest. They stated “This is NOT true.” They have not requested assistance from the National Guard for this or any event.

For up to date, accurate information on protests and demonstrations, please follow the City on social media or visit slocity.org.

