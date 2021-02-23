Paul Michael Manni, 70, of Atascadero, passed away peacefully, at his home, on February 15th, 2021. He was born in San Francisco on November 18th, 1950, to parents Bruno and Josephine Manni. Paul is survived by his wife Mary (Bryan) Manni; four children Jacob (Kelly), Tessa (Kenneth), Sarah (Jean), and Elizabeth (Anthony); three grandchildren Maggie, Coral, and Ivy.

Paul served many years in the US Army and Army National Guard during the 1970s. He was hardworking and dedicated to his family. In 1968 Paul began as a grocery bagger and quickly became a Safeway manager and spent 28 years with them before moving to the Central Coast. After moving to Paso Robles, he started a second career in auto sales and financing, starting at Paso Robles Ford and later at Sesloc Credit Union. Whether as a store manager specializing in revitalizing “run down” stores or modernizing the car financing system at a Federal Credit Union, Paul improved every place he went. Paul was a past member of Rotary, Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Rose Parish in Paso Robles.

Paul has always loved sports and music and played several instruments. He listened to the greats of Classic Rock at the Fillmore and all over the Bay Area. As a kid, he climbed trees outside of Candlestick Park, and later with his family, he loved watching the San Francisco Giants play. But the games he loved the most were those of his children where, no matter how busy or how far, he was always there with an encouraging word and corrective advice. Paul’s greatest joy and accomplishment were being a wonderful husband and father. He met his wife Mary Bryan at Joshua’s in Paso Robles in 1980 while on duty at Camp Roberts, and it was love at first sight. Paul and his buddy even staged an Army Jeep crash to make sure they made their reservation. He must have known how lucky he was because he was happy and in good hands from that day forth with Mary.

Paul was intuitive with people, and his compassion for others was experienced by many. He was cherished by his family, friends, coworkers, and even those met in passing. His zest for life and enthusiasm were treasured; his laughter adored by those near him, which brightened every room and brought happiness to all who crossed his path. His family and friends always knew they were loved, supported, encouraged, heard, and respected. Paul’s everlasting love and devotion to family will be admired forever.

Even though a city boy, he loved nature and was in his element fishing a trout stream or setting up camp with family, be it a tent or his family cabin. He understood the value of wilderness and protecting it. Paul’s family will cherish and foster his legacy forever.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated.

