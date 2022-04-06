Cindi Ann Martin was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on March 17, 2022, at age 70, after a courageous two-year battle with complications from a spinal tumor.

She is survived by her sons Jamie and Dana Martin and Matt Drake, her Daughter-in-laws Kelly Martin and Heather Drake, her grandchildren Mikenna, Jack, Ally, Andrew, and Hunter, as well as by her sisters Gail and Jeannie Marks, her niece Tina and her nephews, Willie, Richie, and Garry.

Born to Gene & Marty Marks on August 12, 1951, in Van Nuys, CA, Cindi attended both Huntington Beach High School in southern California as well as Arroyo Grande High School here on the Central Coast.

Cindi was beautiful, humble, easy-going, and embodied the essence of a true California girl. She was raised toes in the sand, spending her summers hunting for conch shells and other beach treasures with her sisters.

Over the years, she could be spotted supporting her children and grandchildren at their various sporting events around the area, usually wrapped in a blanket with a bag of sunflower seeds or Red Vines. Friends and family visiting Cindi would usually be greeted by heaps of her famous chocolate chip cookies.

Cindi had a great talent for home decorating and mastered the vintage coastal style of decor. She made a small business out of finding and reselling home accessories and repurposing vintage furniture.

She loved her church family and was very active in her church, spending time helping manage the cafe.

Cindi had an infectious, self-deprecating sense of humor, one that never left her, even during her battle towards the end of her life. We will miss her in the most profound way.

A memorial service for Cindi is planned for June 4, 2022 (time TBA) at Refuge Church, 6955 Portola Road, Atascadero.

