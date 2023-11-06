Pat lived a full and vibrant life from beginning to end and touched the lives of many people along the way.

Pat was born and raised in the Santa Maria/Los Alamos area. There, she met Walter P Johnson, and they were married in 1951. In 1956, they purchased the family ranch from Walt’s parents and moved to Templeton. They were married for 52 years at the time of his passing in 2004.

They had three daughters who were raised on their ranch east of Templeton: Molly, Maureen, and Marianne. As Pat was very much family-oriented, they grew up surrounded by the family they were born into and their parent’s chosen family with lots of unrelated aunts and uncles. Big, happy family gatherings were the norm.

Pat was an avid member of the SLO Cattlewomen’s Association. She was very involved in the work of the organization, volunteering her time in any way she could. She was part of the Cowbelles Trail Riders and very much enjoyed the annual trail rides. She was awarded Cattlewoman of the Year in 1992 and Cowbell Mom of the Year in 2001.

Pat was an antique collector and owned Nostalgia Antiques in Atascadero for over 30 years. After selling that business, she continued to collect and sell antiques in antique malls in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo for many years.

Pat also loved to travel. Her three girls spent many hours growing up in the car with Mom going somewhere. She traveled the world, from Hong Kong to Morocco and many places in between. She loved cruises, and those she took were always with family and friends. She loved the exploration!

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter P Johnson, and her sons, Greg Quaadman and Jerry Quaadman. She leaves behind her three daughters, Molly Johnson (Rick Beaumont), Maureen Lemos, and Marianne Johnson, and 14 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, and many friends.

One of her biggest joys in life was throwing incredible parties, an annual Almond Blossom Festival for many years, birthday parties, anniversary parties, and parties just for fun! She was well known for throwing the best parties ever.

The family will be holding Pat’s Last Party beginning at 2 p.m. at the former WP Johnson Ranch, 2310 Lil’s Place, Templeton, on March 16, 2024. In holding with Pat’s traditions, please bring a dish to share and BYOB; BBQ, beans, and bread provided. You may RSVP to faminfo@yahoo.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the SLO County Cattlewoman’s Scholarship Fund, 255 Frontier Way, Templeton, CA 93465.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...