Corey J Sullivan, 68, of Atascadero, California, died peacefully on October 14th, 2023, at his home in Atascadero.

Corey was born in New Jersey in 1954 to Joseph and Edith Sullivan, who moved to California in 1959. Corey was only four years old. He attended Garden Grove High School, where he met his wife of 50 years, Kacey (Conroy) Sullivan. Living in Garden Grove, Corey and Kacey decided to move to Hawaii, where they lived for two years before deciding to return to the mainland. They knew the growing area of Orange County was not where they wanted to return to, so with a call to a friend, Corey, and Kacey landed in Atascadero in 1979, where he worked in construction with the promise of lathing eight homes in the town of Shandon, California. Corey and Kacey resided in Atascadero, going on 44 years, where they worked and raised their two children until his time of death.

Corey was an avid baseball player as a youth, where he excelled with his brothers with guidance from his father in the sport. He continued that love into many years of coaching kids in the Atascadero community while his son and daughter played as well.

Corey worked as a lather in the construction field throughout the county of San Luis Obispo and later worked at Cal Poly in the Carpenter Shop. Corey and Kacey were also a part of the Cal Shasta Community at Lake Nacimiento, where they owned a cabin home and spent many vacations and weekends enjoying the outdoors and water sports. Corey also spent many years working alongside his son, who has followed his footsteps in the construction industry, on others’ cabins and contributing his expertise within Cal Shasta.

Corey was known as Pop to his three grandchildren, and they were the light of his life, bringing joy and laughter to his world.

Corey is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edith Sullivan; his brothers, Kerry and Colin Sullivan; his sister, Karen Spurlock; and his nephew, Dale Spurlock.

Corey leaves behind his wife, Kacey (Kathryn) Sullivan, his son Bret Sullivan (wife, Holly Sullivan), daughter Kelsey Sullivan (spouse, Jeff Dye), and grandchildren Bristol and Taylin Sullivan and Josie Dye.

A celebration of life will be held at his daughter’s home in Atascadero on November 19th at 12 noon.

