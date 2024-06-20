Virginia Sequeira Fontes, a resident of Paso Robles who was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on June 5th, 2024. Virginia was born in Oakland, CA, to Manuel Sequeira and Lenora Amaral. She was raised in and around Oakland with her sister Dolores and later her younger sister LeAnne. She graduated from Castlemont High School and took a job with Hartford Insurance Company.

In 1954, she married Jack Ginley and had three children. Less than three years later, she became a widow at the age of 24. While raising her children as a single mother, she began attending night school and taking accounting classes. Later, she became an insurance compensation manager at Colorado Fuel and Iron. There, she met her best friend Shirley, who introduced her to Don, the love of her life, on a blind date. Don and Virginia were married for 63 years and together raised seven children.

Virginia lived a life devoted to her family. She was kind-hearted, loving, classy, and elegant, yet very down-to-earth. She loved being active and socializing with friends and family. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, visiting friends, frequenting wineries, and taking drives to the beach.

She is survived by her husband, Don Fontes, and children Joyce Minogue, Tim Ginley, John Ginley, Christine Fontes (Lynn), Karen Macfarlane (Jim), and Patricia Reyes, as well as ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lucinda West, and her sisters, Dolores Bunch and LeAnne Thompson.

We were blessed to have her in our lives, and she will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association Click Here or to the charity of your choice.

