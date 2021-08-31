Juan G. Esparza was born on May 14, 1950, in Weed, CA, to Antonio and Soledad Esparza. He passed away in his home in San Miguel, CA, on Aug 22, 2021.

Juan was raised in Weed and graduated from Weed High School in 1968. After graduation, Juan enlisted in the U. S. Army, where he served three tours in Vietnam from (1969-1971). Upon his discharge from the U. S. Army in 1971, Juan returned to Weed with his wife Kim Esparza and worked for International Paper Company. He also attended the College of the Siskiyous, where he received his Associate’s Degree.

Juan continued to serve in the Army National Guard, and in 1984 he accepted a Federal Reserve Technician position at Camp Roberts. Juan and his family relocated to that area until the time of his death. Juan retired in 2008 after serving a total of 38 years in the U. S. Army. He ultimately reached the rank of Command Sergeant Major; the highest-ranking an enlisted soldier can achieve.

Juan is preceded in death by his first wife Kim Esparza, daughter Nga, son Hiep, his parents Antonio and Soledad Esparza, his sisters Rosa Stallcop and Estella Monarrez his brother Carlos Esparza.

Juan is survived by his wife Amy Ngo, daughters Anna Esparza and Tran Le, sons Dana and Don Esparza, as well as his brothers David and Victor Esparza. He also leaves behind three grandchildren Derek, Lily, Peyton, and 19 nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Agent Orange Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund or Parkinson’s Disease Research Foundations.

