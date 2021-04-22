One hundred years old Edna E. Eyler went to be with those who had gone before, on April 1, 2021. Edna was born on September 15, 1920, in Hammonton, CA, and was the first of nine children born to Fred and Louise Clark.

At age 20, Edna married the love of her life, Charles “Buzz” Eyler. Together they raised three children, Ann, Rose, and Chuck, in a home built in San Miguel by Buzz. Edna truly loved the town she would call “Home” for the rest of her life.

Edna worked as a substitute librarian in Northern San Luis Obispo County for 30 years. When she wasn’t helping out with community activities, you could find her reading, watching her Angels baseball team, or gardening. In 2002 Edna was selected as San Miguel Sagebrush Day Queen. She loved smiling and waving at her fellow San Miguelians.

Edna was a member of Parlor 94 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West and was awarded the prestigious 75-year service pin in 2020. As she got older, Edna was a very happy, fun-loving person. She even enjoyed playing an occasional slot machine or scratch-off. She was always game for a shot at “Lady Luck.” Edna’s love for family, community, and life was a constant and could be seen in her effortless smile and carefree demeanor.

Edna is survived by a daughter, Rose Ripel, and husband Gary, grandchildren, Anita Givens, Garrett, and Derikaye Ripel, and her great-granddaughter Amanda Givens. A private family interment service will be held at Chapel of Roses in Atascadero.

