$13.5 million undertaking modernizes airfield with minimal passenger impact

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Federal Aviation Administration approved grant funding to initiate a $13.5 million runway rehabilitation at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP). Preconstruction work for the rehabilitation is complete, and construction will begin in July. The project is scheduled for completion in early fall.

The airport’s Runway 11-29 rehabilitation project is a comprehensive upgrade to the main runway and its taxiway connectors. The project also includes the rehabilitation of the entire SBP runway lighting system which includes runway lights and lighted directional signs. The runway rehabilitation project will not expand the runway or change any use of the property.

“The rehabilitation project will correct issues with the aging runway pavement, bring the airport in line with the latest federal safety standards, and provide a more energy-efficient runway lighting system,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “We look forward to working with our partners at Granite Construction Company and Mead and Hunt to complete this project on time and with minimal impact to our passengers.”

The runway rehabilitation is also the County’s and airport’s first Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project. With this innovative approach, Granite Construction Company has already been collaborating with project designers Mead and Hunt before construction to prepare the site, establish a guaranteed maximum price (GMP), and design a schedule that minimizes effects on air service.

The $13.5 million project is being entirely funded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). For more information, including a project schedule, click here.

ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities. For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

