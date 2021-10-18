Sunday, Nov. 21 $10 from each ticket sale will go towards each charity

PASO ROBLES — Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio will also assist in supporting families that have a child with cancer, as well as a local foodbank, when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back on Nov. 21. This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization). Taking place on Sunday, Nov 21, next month’s special fundraising event will benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The exhibit by internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan. 2, 2022 (view full schedule of days/hours below). Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

Created in 2002, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation advocates for families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational, and emotional support. The financial stability program helps low-to-moderate income families with household bills and expenses associated with caring for a sick child. Funds also help offset the loss of income due to one or both parents reducing work hours or leaving their job to care for their child. Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation also provides professional and peer support for the entire family, including parents, the child in treatment, and their siblings, to ease emotional hardship. These programs include Family Counseling Groups, Family Connection Events, and more. In regard to educational advocacy, the foundation provides parents with the necessary tools to support and advocate for their child’s academic career, providing a smooth transition back to school following treatment. These programs include tutoring services as well as neuropsychological testing. To learn more about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the public may visit teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s mission is to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. The organization serves the community as a leader and expert in improving the nutritional health of Santa Barbara County through increased food security. The program pushes beyond the traditional scope of a food bank by providing more than just food, including programs for nutrition education, disaster preparedness, environmental sustainability, and community resilience in order to solve the underlying causes of hunger. For more information on Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the public may visit foodbanksbc.org.

About Light at Sensorio

For Sensorio, world acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro has created an unparalleled immersive experience in a breathtaking otherworld. Featured in The New York Times as #6 in ​“50 Places to Visit in 2020,” Light at Sensorio features two walk-through installations by Munro. Covering 15 acres of Paso Robles’ rolling hills, Field of Light is his largest artwork to date, comprised of more than 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics, gently illuminating the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color that describe the undulating landscape. Munro’s latest installation for Sensorio, Light Towers, celebrates Paso Robles’ extensive wine country environs with 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles illuminated by glowing optic fibers. Rising seven feet high, the towers morph colors to the original composition “Rise and Shine,” composed by Orlando Gough and performed by a vocal ensemble. Powered by solar, these stunning exhibits captivate visitors, inviting them to engage with the landscape and environment through an ethereal light-based and sculptural experience. Smithsonian Magazine has called Munro’s art ​“stunning,” while The Guardian noted, ​“This is art you feel, rather than art you view.”

Sensorio was created by Central Valley locals Ken and Bobbi Hunter as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight, honoring the natural topography of the landscape. It opened with Bruce Munro: Field of Light, which became an international sensation. Sensorio launched its second phase with the addition of Light Towers, an extension of the current exhibition that is included in the admission fee. Both exhibitions will continue through Jan. 2, 2022 at Sensorio. Other exhibitions and buildings are planned for future openings at the site.

Sensorio is open:

Oct. 1-Nov. 6: Thursday through Sun 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Nov. 7-Jan. 2: Thursday/Sunday 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday/Saturday 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

