Rev. Elizabeth Rowley is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at revelizabeth@cccsl.org.

Dictionary.com defines abundance as an extremely plentiful or over-sufficient quantity or supply; an overflowing fullness. However, this definition does not specify form only a degree that implies more than enough.

Prosperity is defined as a successful, flourishing, or thriving condition. The keyword to note here is condition. There is an elegant dance between abundance and prosperity, with abundance being the causative principle of more than enough and prosperity the incredible effect.

Which do you tend to focus more of your attention on, the cause or the effect? We can train our thinking minds to focus on the principle of abundance.

Take a moment now to consider where the principle of abundance is manifesting as prosperity. Imagine some things impossible to count, like blades of grass in a park, grains of sand on a beach, stars in the sky, or drops of water in the ocean. What else can you imagine that there seems to be an unlimited, infinite supply? Oxygen, light, and electricity, to name a few. How about the intangibles like love, joy, kindness, compassion, wholeness, wisdom, goodness, bliss, abundance, and forgiveness? Now you’re on a roll!

As you practice activating the principle of abundance in your life, you’ll start to notice all of the areas you prosper. Continue this practice, and you will have trained your thinking mind to begin and return to abundance with ease and grace. The law of attraction steps in and draws prosperity into your life, in all areas, including your finances.

Once we tune in to something, we begin to see it everywhere. Just like when a friend says they bought a red Tesla, and now you see them everywhere, where before you hadn’t noticed any. So your invitation is to look for what is flourishing all around you. Make a list and look back at it often.

American New Thought writer, teacher, and leader Ernest Holmes said, “Live in the quiet, joyous expectation of good.” We always get what we expect. No matter how much good you are experiencing today, expect even greater good tomorrow. It is your birthright to experience all the good you desire to experience for yourself and your life. Your divine inheritance was written in the stars at the beginning of time and is waiting for you to claim it.

Ernest Holmes also observed, “Good and more good is mine. An ever-increasing good is mine. There is no limit to the good, which is mine. Everywhere I go, I see this good, I feel it, I experience it. It crowds itself against me, flows through me, expresses itself in me, and multiplies itself around me.” Affirm this daily as often as possible!

American New Thought writer Wallace Wattles said, “Look beyond the visible supply at the limitless riches in Formless Substance and KNOW that they are coming to you as fast as you can receive and use them.” You are blessed beyond measure.

And so it is.

