Herminia “Minnie” Brown passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was received into the arms of our Lord and her family and friends before her.

She is survived by seven of her nine children and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Her services will include a viewing on June 3, from 4 pm-8 pm, and funeral services on June 4, at 10 am at 1703 Spring St., Paso Robles, Ca 93446. Please join us as we celebrate and remember our beautiful mam’s life.

For service information, please call Alex Brown at 805-478-4055

