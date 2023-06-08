Raymond Parker Craig was born June 22, 1939, in Santa Maria, California, to Raymond Oscar Craig and Georgiabel Parker Craig. He died peacefully at his home in Atascadero, California, with his family by his side, after a lengthy illness.

Shortly after his birth, his family moved to San Luis Obispo. He graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1957. He worked several odd jobs before hiring on with Southern Pacific Railroad as a locomotive fireman in 1959. In between layoffs with the railroad, he opened up Ray’s Shell Service station at the corner of Broad and South Street in San Luis Obispo. After a couple of years, he sold the service station, and he was hired back, full-time, with Southern Pacific Railroad, as a locomotive fireman. He was ultimately promoted to locomotive engineer. In 1986 he transferred to Amtrak, where he worked as an engineer until his retirement in 2001. Over the years, he enjoyed raising purebred Suffolk sheep, taking long “family” trips to sheep shows all over the country, playing tennis, hunting, and, most recently, working as a volunteer at the California Mid State Fair Junior Livestock show.

Ray is survived by his wife, Beverly, of 62 years; his daughters, Raelynn Craig Hendricks (Mike) and Lori Craig; grandchildren, Bailey McKean and Kody Journey (Mattie); great-grandchildren, Klifford, Kohen, and Quinn; and multiple nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Georgiabel Craig, his sister Terry (Craig) Thomas, and his Uncle, Fredric “Bud” Craig.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you are interested in attending, please send an email to raypcraig49@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...