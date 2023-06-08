On May 2nd, we lost a beautiful lady. My best friend for almost 60 years. A beloved wife to Jack and stepmother to his children. They went through a lot together, as we did. We were no angels and wondered how we lived so long. She leaves her brothers, Martin and Michael, and her husband of 31 years, Jack, in passing. Michele was beautiful on the inside and out. May she be out of pain and in the arms of Jesus now and forever.

-Written by Barbara

There will be a celebration of life at the home of Michele

17000 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA, on Sunday, June 4th, between the hours of noon and 4 pm.

Feel free to stop and join.

