David Edward Pietz, born December 18, 1960, in Torrance, California, to John and Lydia, passed away in San Luis Obispo at the age of 63. He was the youngest of seven children.

The family moved from Torrance to San Luis Obispo in 1972, where he attended San Luis Obispo Middle and High School. David, affectionately known to his friends as Dave or Davey, was an adventurous, funny, and free-spirited person. He was a talented gardener and spent most of his career working as an arborist, landscaper, and in the construction field. Dave was the life of the party and always entertained with his goofy antics and characters.

David is preceded in death by his father, John Pietz, and his mother, Lydia Pietz, as well as his brother, Tom Pietz (Jerrine). Dave leaves behind his three children: Hailey (27), Casey (25), and Sara (24). He loved to spend time fishing with them and would take them on wonderful spur-of-the-moment adventures. He filled their childhoods with joy and laughter. He is survived by his siblings, Susan Brown (Lauren), Sandy Beck(John), Kathy Kreile (Jim), John Pietz, and Joanne Fay (Brad). Dave will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. We hope to hear his infectious laugh again on the other side.

All are welcome to join the family in a celebration of life on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Cuesta Canyon Park in San Luis Obispo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...