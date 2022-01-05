Corinne Joan (Wynne) Phaklides passed away on December 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 31, 1929, in International Falls, Minnesota. She was the fourth of five children (second daughter) of Robert Wynne and Marion A.E. (Jackson) Wynne, immigrants from England.

She graduated from Falls High School in 1947. On March 12, 1948, Corinne married William John Phaklides in International Falls after he returned home from serving in the Navy in World War II. They moved to California in 1952.

Corinne and Bill had four children: Willian John Phaklides Jr., who died in infancy, William John Phaklides II, Peggy Anne Phaklides, and Mary Susan Phaklides.

In the 1960s, Corinne began a career as a public school secretary, starting at Charles E. Teach Elementary. She spent 30 plus years with schools throughout the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

Corinne was active in the PTA and as a 4-H leader. She was an accomplished knitter, gardener, and seamstress. She loved growing her iris and amaryllis bulbs.

In their retirement, Corinne and Bill built their own home in Atascadero. After Bill’s passing in 1999, Corinne continued to maintain their home until 2012. She then moved to a senior living facility in Templeton, CA.

Corinne will be remembered for her humor, handwork, integrity, honesty, and love of family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, brothers William Harding and wife Beverly (Boelk) Wynne, Robert Edward and wife Thelma (Mills) Wynne, sisters, Sheila Mary (Wynne) and husband Robert Lowery, Margaret Hazel Emilie (Wynne), and husband, James Ernest Weferling.

Surviving are her children, William John II Phaklides and wife Mary Smith of Atascadero, CA, Peggy Phaklides of Atascadero, CA and Mary Phaklides and husband Paul Gray of La Canada, CA. She leaves nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

