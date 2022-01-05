Mary Jean Ferry, age 100, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 9, 2021.

She was born October 4, 1921 and grew up on a small ranch at the base of York Mountain (Templeton) to the late Lorenzo and Ceserina Nerelli. She attended a one-room schoolhouse at the top of York Mountain and later graduated from Paso Robles High School.

In 1946 she met her future husband and the love of her life, John Ferry Jr. They were married on June 1, 1948 and settled in Paso Robles. They went on to have two children, who they raised in Paso Robles. They owned and operated Claassen’s Radiator Shop for many years. Over the years, Mary worked for several years for J.C. Penney’s and Arlyne’s Flowers. She also owned a dress shop called the Critique for a brief time. She was a member of Quota Club, St. Rose parish, St. Rose Italian Club, and St. Rose Boutique Group. She spent many hours playing cards, bingo, and bunco with friends. She loved to shop and was never one to sit for long, and always stayed active. She will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by her children, Lynn Ogden and husband, Richard, of Atascadero and Dennis Ferry of Paso Robles; grandchildren Jamie Ogden, Haley Ogden, Shaina Knightshead and husband Gerrell; Logan Ferry; and great-grandchildren Trenton and Camden Knightshead. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, John Ferry Jr.; her parents; sister Alice Fortini; and four brothers Remo Branca, Emil “Irish” Nerelli, Aldo Nerelli, and Elmer Nerelli.

In remembrance of Mary, please donate to a charity of your choice. There are no services planned at this time. Interment will be at the Paso Robles Cemetery.

