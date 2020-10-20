Atascadero, California. Lita Brown was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 15. Lolita (Lita), born Lolita Monroe in Artesia, California, on April 27, 1932, married Richard Brown (Dick) in 1961. Both second marriages, their union created a party of seven: Dick and his sons Bruce and Larry, and Lita, with her son, Steve, and daughters, Karin and Jane.

Lita was the steadfast family leader, their spiritual True-North, beloved by the family for her gentle strength and adored by all who knew her for her genuine concern and kindness. Lita and Dick felt at home the moment they moved to Atascadero in 1971, where they created life-long friendships and cherished their church family at the Atascadero Gospel Chapel.

Lita also enjoyed her time as a volunteer at the Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton and loved every moment she could spend at the beach. All who knew her will forever miss the almost mischievous sparkle in her eyes when it was time to play cards or have a snowball fight with giant marshmallows, a family tradition, or the quiet way she could calm a storm.

Lita was preceded in death by her husband Dick, brother Allen, her son Steve, her daughter Karin, and great-granddaughter Katie. She is survived by her sister Marie, her daughter Jane, her sons Bruce and Larry, and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her family sends a sincere thank you and invites donations to Central Coast Hospice.

