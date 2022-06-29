Beverly Ann Phifer (Tompkins), 78, was born November 20, 1943, in Los Angeles, California. Beverly is survived by her daughter Cari Henry, son-in-law Steve Henry, grandson Cole Henry and daughter Shannon Deck and son-in-law John Deck.

Beverly grew up in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1961. She started her career at Northrop Grumman as an Office Administrator from 1962 to 1968, Office Manager at San Fernando Community Hospital from 1972 to 1982, Office Manager at Mission Diagnostics from 1983 to 2005, then retired and restin in Creston managing Phifer Ranch and Vineyard with her late husband, Charlie Phifer

Beverly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed every moment of her life, and anyone that knew her was blessed. Her beautiful smile was second to none. She will be greatly missed by all.

Celebration of Life date to be determined

