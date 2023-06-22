On May 27th, 2023, Robert William Gentry passed away from a brain tumor in his home with his wife and son by his side.

Bob was born in Long Beach, CA, to parents Don and Ramona Gentry on May 29th, 1946. He had one brother, Dennis Gentry. Bob graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1964 and then was drafted into the Army in 1966. After being discharged from the Army, he went on to obtain a bachelor of arts degree in recreation and leisure studies from the University of Long Beach in 1973. Bob is survived by his Wife, Teri Gentry, two children, Chad and Lacey Gentry, and two grandchildren Colby and Hannah Gentry.

Bob and Teri moved to Atascadero in 1980 after Bob secured a position as a recreation therapist at the Atascadero State Hospital. Bob enjoyed a long and successful career at the Atascadero State Hospital and eventually retired in 2011. Bob was an involved father that enjoyed coaching his son’s sports teams and supporting his daughter in her many extracurricular activities. He loved to camp and travel with his family vacationing in Hawaii, Mexico, and many camping trips. He was extremely active in the community, volunteering his time with Atascadero’s Tent City festivals and organizing the famous pie-eating contests. He had many friends throughout the community and loved to meet up at the Atascadero Lake Park to play horseshoes. His hobbies included gardening, golf, and he was an avid sports fan. In his retirement, he became fascinated by the history of Atascadero and the state of California and even went on to author a short book and several short stories. Bob will forever be remembered as a happy-go-lucky person that loved his family, had many friends, and was devoted to the community he lived in.

A memorial will be held on July 22nd at 10:00 am at the Refuge Church in Atascadero.

Refuge Church

6955 Portola Road

Atascadero, CA

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atascadero Community Center in memory of Bob’s love for his city or the Refuge Church youth group.

