Ellen Safranek was born June 13, 1926, and raised in California. She met the love of her life just before she turned 14 and married him six years later. They were married for over 65 years.

They started life together on a ranch outside of Paso Robles. When she married, she was a licensed beautician. When they built their first and only home in 1951 in Atascadero, she opened her own shop, “L N”s Curl’ et Shop.” She ran her shop until 1980 when she retired from her paying customers, and as she put it, “I’m still taking my freeloaders” (aka her family). Then she became the CFO of her husband’s manufacturing company until it closed in 2014.

Traveling with her husband was something she enjoyed and did it often; seeing nature, historical locations, museums, family, and friends. She was blessed with four girls which she enjoyed watching them grow into the lovely women they are today. She was active for many years in Rebekah’s (part of IOOF), Women’s Club, and Club 50. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and painting (she was a tailor and an artist). She enjoyed learning to cook new recipes. She had a wonderful sense of humor.

She is survived by Sherry and Bob Evans, Mary Kalkwarf, Linda and Steve Solipasso, Susan and Karl Roehm, and as she used to say, “and a whole passel of grandkids and great-grandkids.”

Service will be held at the Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero on March 16, 2022, at 10:00 am.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...