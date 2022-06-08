Albert Earl Kelley was born July 13, 1930, in Pozo, California, to Fred and Dora Kelley. After the death of his parents in a tragic accident, he was raised by his Grandma Sarah and family. He attended Pozo School and Atascadero High School.

Albert served in the Navy on the carrier USS Princeton. He worked for Douglas Aircraft before returning to Pozo and worked on the Sisquoc Ranch, Margarita Ranch, and Chimineas Ranch.

Albert married MaryLou Rominger in 1954, and after their daughters, Joyce and Julie, were born, they moved to Los Osos, and he worked for Costa Trucking. After son Albert Jr. was born, his cousin Johnny Costa helped him open Kelleys Truck Repair in Paso Robles. Hard work and long hours led to expanding into Paso Robles Diesel Service and Towing.

Albert and MaryLou retired back to the country in Pozo, enjoying life in the beautiful area with old friends as neighbors. Albert was an expert mechanic, could make just about anything he put his mind to (or MaryLou would put his mind to), and was a great Dad to his three children: Joyce Lindsey (Duane), Julie Perry (Mark), Albert Kelley (Shelley), Grandfather to 5: Ashley, Nolan, Amy, Evan, Erica, and great-grandfather to 4.

Albert passed peacefully in the hospital on May 29, 2022, and will be laid to rest next to MaryLou at Santa Margarita Cemetery. Graveside services will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 12 noon, followed by a gathering at Santa Margarita Park Senior Center.

