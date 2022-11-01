A 15-year-old victim is in stable condition; there is no suspect description at this time
SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 31 in Shandon.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon. According to deputies, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach — the victim was alert and talking.
Deputies report they first provided medical aid to the victim who was airlifted to a local hospital where he is now in stable condition.
Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are investigating to determine if this incident was gang-related.
There is no suspect description available at this time. If anyone in the Shandon area has information on this incident, you are asked to contact Sheriff’s Detectives at (805) 781-4500. This incident is still under investigation.