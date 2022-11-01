A 15-year-old victim is in stable condition; there is no suspect description at this time

SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 31 in Shandon.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon. According to deputies, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach — the victim was alert and talking.

Deputies report they first provided medical aid to the victim who was airlifted to a local hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are investigating to determine if this incident was gang-related.

There is no suspect description available at this time. If anyone in the Shandon area has information on this incident, you are asked to contact Sheriff’s Detectives at (805) 781-4500. This incident is still under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...