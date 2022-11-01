Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is THS Drama’s fall play

TEMPLETON — The Bard returns to the TPAC stage this November as Templeton High Drama presents the fanciful comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream. One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, it tells the story of star-crossed lovers, disapproving fathers, rude mechanicals–and plenty of fairies.

Directed by Templeton theatre arts instructor Catherine Kingsbury, the play will be performed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at templetondrama.org for $15 per person and $12 for seniors, teachers, and students with ID. Proceeds help support the Templeton High School Drama Program.

The play, a favorite with audiences, is a madcap romp of confused young lovers chasing one another through a forest outside of Athens. Adding to the fun are the king and queen of the fairies, embroiled in their own domestic squabbles, and a troupe of rustic players hoping to impress the Athenian duke with their thespian talents. Throw in a magic potion concocted from a flower and a sprite who delights in mischief, and the stage is set for an evening of laughter and enchantment.

The Templeton High School Drama Program fosters skills and knowledge of Theatre Arts and nurtures personal growth and creativity in students through educational theater. The program also entertains and educates its audiences with a wide variety of plays and performances from many eras and genres. THS Drama actively promotes community involvement in Theater Arts as a life-long endeavor.

Kingsbury’s philosophy as a theater teacher and director stems from being a high school educator first. It’s important to her that the students learn skills and information that will help them at the next level of their education or career training — whatever that may be. If they want to pursue a career in theater, then they will be well prepared. If they want to pursue a career in anything else, they will also be prepared with good communication skills and work ethics, especially working in a team environment.

