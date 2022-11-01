Families strolled around Downtown Paso Robles for trick-or-treating and fun

PASO ROBLES — Families came out in their best costumes for the Downtown Main Street Associations Safe and Fun Halloween on Monday, Dec. 31.

Downtown merchants were ready for the fun with plenty of candy to hand out, and in the center of the park, the Downtown Witches were ready for their close-up at the photo booth. Streets were closed off to cars from 11th to 13th Street, offering a safe and exciting return of Halloween to Downtown Paso Robles.

Which costume is your favorite? Did you get your favorite candy? We hope you had a fun and memorable Halloween this year.

Photos by Camille DeVaul / PRP

