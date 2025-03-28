From cheesecake contests to livestock shows, fair invites competitors to showcase their skills and win big

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is “Off to the Races!” this summer and now is your chance to join the competition, show off your talents, and take home cash prizes. The 2025 Horse Show, Livestock, and Still Exhibits Competition Handbooks are here, and so is your invitation to be part of one of the Central Coast’s most beloved traditions.

Whether you’re a cheesecake champ, a crafty creator, or a homegrown produce pro, there’s a spot for you in this year’s lineup.

This year’s featured contests include:

Best Cheesecake

Salsa Making

Best Unique Leather Craft

Best Kentucky Derby Hat

Best Horseshoe Arrangement (Presented by SLO Powerhouse)

Best Themed 3D Jockey or Horse – Special Stars Only (Presented by Mechanics Bank)

Each “Featured Contest” comes with a $500 cash prize for 1st place, $250 for 2nd, and $100 for 3rd — plus major community recognition during the full 12-day Fair showcase.

Adults and youth can compete in categories like Fine Arts, Home Arts, Photography, Farm Art, Flowers, Produce, and more. Entries are judged, awarded, and displayed for all fairgoers to enjoy. The deadline to enter is June 3.

This year’s horse show and livestock competitions include:

Country Rodeo (Presented by Hearst)

Reined Cow Horse

RSNC Sorting

4H/FFA & Youth Shows

Livestock entries are due by June 1 and horse show entries must be submitted by June 26.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme “Off To The Races!”

