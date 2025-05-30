Hundreds gather for Golden State Classics event, blending vintage vehicles, family fun, and charitable giving

PASO ROBLES — The 17th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show in Paso Robles brought together car enthusiasts, families, and local businesses for a celebration of automotive history and community. The car show took place on Saturday, May 24, in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show was free for the public to attend.

The Golden State Classics Car Show is one of the Central Coast’s premier car shows, showcasing over 300 vintage, classic, and custom vehicles — from hot rods and muscle cars to antiques and modern classics. The event featured activities for the whole family, including a kids’ Model Building Make & Take, a raffle, and more than 50 awards for various categories. The show was hosted by the Golden State Classics Car Club — a family-oriented car club organized to promote interest in the preservation, restoration, and/or modification of all classic automobiles and trucks.

Golden State Classics Car Club Vice President Craig Veld became a member three years ago after former president Scott Smith introduced him to the club. Veld says that while the last few months have been filled with stress to get the car show ready, it was all worth it.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

“It turned out awesome. The people that we had volunteer pulled through … it all pretty much went off without a hitch,” Veld told Paso Robles Press.

Veld says that the club received assistance from the Atascadero 4-H Club to help park the over 300 cars into Paso Robles City Park.

“That really made a huge difference, having other people,” says Veld.

On Friday night, May 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the club presented their 4th Annual Pre-Show Party at the Estrella Warbirds Hangar 1 in Paso Robles. Attendees explored vintage cars, enjoyed dinner, danced to live music, and toured the famous Woodland Auto Display.

The club’s efforts extended beyond just putting on a great show — they also supported the community. Throughout the years, the Golden State Classics Car Club gave thousands of dollars to local nonprofits. Though this year’s profits from the car show have not been finalized, previous events have raised thousands of dollars.

In 2023, the nonprofit partnered with the Late Night Cruizers Car Club and Daniels Wood Land to put on their first car show, which ended up raising $12,000 for the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. Additionally, they made multiple donations to various nonprofits, including but not limited to Hilltop Christian Fellowship, Boys & Girls Clubs of Paso Robles, Rotary Interact High School Club, and the Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast.

Returning this year was the Model Building Make & Take, which gave kids the opportunity to build their very own model cars. This interactive experience let young attendees learn about automotive design while expressing their creativity — plus, they got to take their model home for free.

Veld looks forward to hopefully working with the city to bring back a cruise night to Paso Robles.

“Spring Street was just packed with people having a good time, seeing all these old cars cruising up and down the road,” Veld recalls.

For more information on the Golden State Classics Car Club, visit goldenstateclassics.org

