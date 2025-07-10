Cult-classic musical comedy comes to life Aug. 1–10 at Templeton Performing Arts Center

TEMPLETON — Wine Country Theatre is thrilled to announce its summer production of the cult-classic musical,”Little Shop of Horrors.” This exciting and darkly comedic show will run from Aug. 1-10 at the Templeton Performing Arts Center in Templeton.

The show centers around Seymour Krelborn, a timid, poor floral assistant who lives downtown on Skid Row.Constantly berated by his boss, Mr. Mushnik, and longing to be noticed by his beautifully flawed co-worker, Audrey, Seymour serendipitously discovers a mysterious plant in town. Seymour takes the plant back to his run-down flower shop. Suddenly Seymour’s life is filled with recognition and riches.

Unfortunately, the plant has an unconventional thirst for something other than water. Hit-filled and hair-raising, ludicrous laughs unfold in this unconventional, killer comedy musical. With an unforgettable score that blends doo-wop, Motown, and rock, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a charmingly macabre tale of ambition, love, and the unexpected consequences of making a deal with the devil — or in this case, a hungry plant.

Under the inspired direction of Jacob Shearer, this production promises to bring a fresh perspective to an audience favorite. Joanne Stoddard will lead musical direction and Doriana Sanchez is the choreographer.

“Our community has so much talent, and we’re thrilled to showcase the many skills needed to mount such a large production, especially in the marvelous Templeton Performing Arts Center,” said Director Jacob Shearer.

“‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ full of comedy and popular music, also is a cautionary tale about the dangers of greed, ambition and the corrupting influence of power. Although we root for Seymour, part of the horror is watching him compromise his values as he struggles to escape poverty and win Audrey’s love,” Shearer explained.

“This highly entertaining show will thrill our audience!” he said enthusiastically.

Starring as the insecure florist clerk Seymour is Peter Kremidas; his naive love interest, Audrey, will be played by Gracie Dodson; the maniacal dentist Orin will be played by Shawn Price; and the owner of the Skid Row florist shop, Mr. Mushnik, will be played by Scott Saunders. Making up Skid Row’s Greek chorus-style trio with a Motown sound isVeronica Surber as Ronnette; Will Schulte as Chiffon; and Grace Anthony as Crystal. Taking on the voice of the blood-thirsty plant Audrey II is Bret Boyle. A supporting cast of 24 other local performers round out the cast.

About Wine Country Theatre

Wine Country Theatre is a community theatre organization based in Paso Robles, dedicated to bringing high-quality theatrical productions to the Central Coast. We strive to create an inclusive and vibrant space where local talent can shine, and audiences can experience the magic of live performance. Community members and businesses support the company, with The SLO County Office of Education, Paso Robles Press, and The Backyard specifically supporting this production.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit their website at winecountrytheatre.org

“Little Shop of Horrors” (Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman / Music by Alan Menken / Based on a film by Roger Corman / Screenplay by Charles Griffith) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) with all authorized performance materials supplied by MTI, MTIShows.com

Feature Image: Scott Saunders plays Mr. Mushnik, the florist shop owner, in the Wine Country Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Photo provided by Wine Country Theatre

