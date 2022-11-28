PASO ROBLES – Officers and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Around 7:40 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call of shots heard in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located an occupied home that was hit by gunfire. Fortunately, nobody inside was struck.

Officers and detectives processed the scene and learned the home was struck by about five rounds, none of which penetrated the interior of the home. At this time, it is believed this was a targeted attack stemming from an altercation earlier this year.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

