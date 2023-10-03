PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles man, Eric Allen Moore, 33, has pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with children under 10 years old. The crimes transpired between 2017 and 2022, involving two separate victims known as Confidential Victim #1 and Confidential Victim #2 to protect their identities.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

Moore admitted to aggravating factors, acknowledging the vulnerability of the victims and his breach of trust. As a result, he faces a daunting 50 years to life in state prison upon sentencing scheduled for Nov. 28, under the jurisdiction of Judge Timothy Covello in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. The Paso Robles Police Department led the investigation, with support from the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard, from the Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit, will prosecute the case. Moore faces a sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.

