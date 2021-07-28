Tyler Andree will serve 120 days Jail, felony probation, and register as a sex offender

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Former Morro Bay High School teacher and swim coach Tyler Andree (25) was sentenced to serve 120 days in the county jail, be placed on supervised felony probation, and to register as a sex offender for 20 years for his crimes of having sex with a 17-year-old student and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a sexual crime.

The plea agreement was approved by the Honorable Judge Michael Duffy at the time of the plea on Jun. 9. The terms of the agreement ensured that the defendant would be held accountable for his actions without subjecting the two young women to testifying in court and enduring the additional mental anguish of cross-examination by a defense attorney.

Andree’s criminal conduct first came to the attention of Morro Bay Police Department on Jan. 11, when a woman from Washington State called to report that an inappropriate sexual relationship between a Morro Bay High School student and a swim coach had occurred the previous academic year.

It was also stated that the victim was 18 and had graduated in June of 2020. However, the reporting party was not willing to identify the teacher or victim by name. This prompted an investigation that led to identifying teacher and swim coach Tyler Andree as the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Tyler Andree engaged in an improper relationship that included sexual intercourse on at least one occasion sometime in 2020 with one of his female students who was in the last semester of her senior year in high school.

The student turned 18 during the semester. Due to the significant length of time that had passed before the crime was reported and investigated, there was a lack of forensic cyber evidence (obtained from the defendant and electronic communications providers) that could have helped to more accurately pinpoint the time of the sexual activity between the teacher and his student.

According to the District Attorney, it is not a crime under California law for a teacher to have sex with a student who is over the age of 18. In 2012, the California Legislature rejected Assembly Bill 1861, sponsored by Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen (R), representing Stanislaus County, that would have made it a felony crime for “any teacher or employee of a public or private elementary or secondary school who engages in a sexual relationship or inappropriate communication with a pupil of any age.”

Later in 2020, Tyler Andree also engaged in sending inappropriate messages communicating explicit sexual intent with another 17-year-old female student. This conduct formed the basis for the felony conviction of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual crime.

“There is no safe haven in San Luis Obispo County for people in positions of trust who take advantage of those who they are responsible to protect,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This conviction will rightly ensure that Tyler Andree is never again allowed to coach, teach, or be in a position of care for children.”

Tyler Andree is now a convicted felon and is required to register with law enforcement in the city where he resides every year on his birthday for 20 years. In addition, if he moves to another city in California, he will have to notify law enforcement in that town or city that he is a sex offender registrant and register there annually.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, who is assigned to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse prosecution unit, supervised by Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa B. Muscari.

