Twin Cities receives CMQCC Quality and Sustainability Award

TEMPLETON — Twin Cities Community Hospital was honored by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) as the only hospital in San Luis Obispo County to achieve the 2023 Quality and Sustainability Award. This recognition is based on evaluations of the team’s commitment to quality improvement in maternity care.

The CMQCC Quality and Sustainability Awards recognize hospitals’ quality and sustainability efforts and specifically honored Twin Cities for meeting and maintaining the Healthy People 2020 and Healthy People 2030 target rates for NTSV (Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex) Cesarean section births (PC-02) among first-time pregnancies for three consecutive years from 2020 through 2022.

Each of the Quality and Engagement Award recipients are part of CMQCC’s community of 217 member hospitals, accounting for 99 percent of births in California and CMQCC member hospitals have priority access to all evidence-based best-practice tools, education, and clinical guidance.

Feature Image: The Twin Cities Community Hospital OB team, along with doctors and administration are shown with CMQCC Quality and Sustainability Award given for maternity care. Contributed Photo

