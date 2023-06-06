Suspect arrested and booked into county jail on multiple charges

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department made a breakthrough in the May robbery case with the arrest of the second suspect, Leonel Herrejon Sanchez. On the morning of June 2, detectives located Sanchez in the city of Rohnert Park. Without incident, he was apprehended in the 7600 block of Camino Colegio.

Following his arrest, Sanchez was transported to the SLO County Jail, where he was booked on multiple felony charges related to the robbery incident. The police department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter, and any individuals with information pertinent to the case are urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

For those who wish to provide anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline is available at 805-549-STOP, or they can send a text message with the keyword “SLOTIPS” followed by their message to CRIMES (274637).

