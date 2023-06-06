Preliminary findings indicate that impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor

NORTH COUNTY — On the afternoon of Saturday, June 3, a fatal collision occurred on Highway 58 in North County, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the incident took place at approximately 1:46 p.m., north of West Pozo Road.

According to CHP officials, 52-year-old Peggy Masuda was riding a Harley Davidson southbound at an unknown speed. Simultaneously, 74-year-old Danny Oster was driving a 2021 Ford Raptor, traveling northbound at around 35 mph.

The collision occurred when Masuda drifted across a set of double yellow lines directly into the path of Oster’s vehicle. The sudden maneuver left Oster with little time to react, resulting in a devastating crash.

Following the incident, emergency services transported Masuda to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the collision. Oster suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

CHP is currently investigating the cause of the collision. Preliminary findings indicate that impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are under examination as authorities work to determine the sequence of events.

