What is Moms for Liberty? Moms for Liberty is a rapidly expanding nonpartisan 501(c)4 nonprofit organization based in Melbourne, Florida. Moms for Liberty was created by two Moms, Tiffany Justice, and Tina Descovich; both are former school board members that decided to do something about the problems that plague the public school system in America. Moms for Liberty members are attending school board meetings in 79 counties across 25 states. You don’t need to be a Mom to join Moms for Liberty; all that is required is a passion for our children’s education, their future, and the future of America.

Moms for Liberty SLO has seen steady growth since our first board meeting in February of this year; currently, we are almost 1000 members strong. We are a diverse group of parents, grandparents, and community members currently focused on mask and vaccine choice in our schools, fighting Critical Race Theory curriculum, and starting learning PODS around the county. You can find the survey for learning PODS on our Facebook page if you are looking for an alternative to the public school system. The best way to make change happen is on a local level. There is strength in numbers; we have all seen the clips of fed-up community members speaking out at school board meetings, city council meetings, and board of supervisor meetings. If we don’t speak up, we can never make positive change. Community members have a voice.

If you think you may be interested in making positive change in the way our children are educated, please consider Moms for Liberty of SLO County; we’d love to see you at school board meetings!

For more information, please go to momsforliberty.org or send an email to Jennifer Grinager at jengrinager@yahoo.com. You can also find us on Facebook at Moms for Liberty San Luis Obispo County, CA.

Trisha Paul, Atascadero

