Suspected drug trafficker apprehended with $84,000 worth of fentanyl near Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, May 25, Detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit successfully apprehended a suspected drug trafficker on Southbound Highway 101 near Paso Robles. The arrest followed an incident where the suspect was observed driving erratically and weaving across lanes, prompting law enforcement intervention.

The vehicle in question was brought to a halt near the Spring Street offramp, and the driver was identified as 50-year-old Craig Doll, a resident of Grover Beach. Detectives, upon assessing Doll’s condition and demeanor, suspected that he was operating his vehicle under the influence of intoxicating substances. To ensure public safety and gather evidence, a Sheriff’s K9 unit was called to conduct a thorough search of the suspect’s car.

During the search, the highly trained K9 alerted the detectives to multiple areas within the vehicle. Acting swiftly and in coordination with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, the detectives meticulously combed through the car, leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of illicit substances. Seized items included Xanax, methamphetamine, a substantial amount of fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia typically associated with narcotics distribution.

Of particular note was the confiscation of approximately 847 grams of packaged fentanyl, an extremely potent and dangerous opioid. Law enforcement estimates the street value of this find to be in excess of $84,000.

As a result of the investigation, Doll was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses related to narcotics. Doll now faces charges of possession for sale of narcotics, transporting narcotics for sale, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Feature Image: Top row; above 4.7 and 21 is meth, Top row; above 40 is Xanax, and everything else is fentanyl

